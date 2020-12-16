Meetings: Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84170463494?pwd=emNLTEVyUlZiTDNnTzczUVRkQ2h6QT09 with ID 841 7046 3494 and passcode 899016 or by calling (312) 626-6799.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/ or by calling 877-309-2073 with access code 901-778-525.

RACINE SISTER CITY PLANNING COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 962 9513 8055.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/93729362642?pwd=TWtpWllkZ1hGckFYWUovWjA3K2MzUT09 with meeting ID 937 2936 2642 and passcode 088843, via one-touch telephone +13126266799,,93729362642#,,,,,,0#,,088843# or via calling +1 312 626 6799 with meeting ID 937 2936 2642 and passcode 088843, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.