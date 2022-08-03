 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEETINGS

Meetings: Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

  • 0

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 3

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

RACINE PLANNING, HERITAGE AND DESIGN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER INFORMATIONAL SESSION WITH SUPERINTENDENT: 1 p.m., Franklin Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News