 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meetings: Wednesday, Aug. 18
0 Comments
MEETINGS

Meetings: Wednesday, Aug. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 18

**Meeting schedules, formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/83633013245?pwd=US93R3d0dUw2NkZTUzg2b09IQnpLQT09 with Passcode: 037055, via iPhone one-tap US: +13126266799,,83633013245#,,,,*037055# or +19292056099,,83633013245#,,,,*037055# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 with Webinar ID: 836 3301 3245 and Passcode: 037055.

YORKVILLE BOARD OF REVIEW: 5 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Markets
Listing

Markets

HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKET

Listing

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News