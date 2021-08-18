Meetings: Wednesday, Aug. 18

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/83633013245?pwd=US93R3d0dUw2NkZTUzg2b09IQnpLQT09 with Passcode: 037055, via iPhone one-tap US: +13126266799,,83633013245#,,,,*037055# or +19292056099,,83633013245#,,,,*037055# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 with Webinar ID: 836 3301 3245 and Passcode: 037055.