Meetings: Wednesday, April 7
MEETINGS

Meetings: Wednesday, April 7

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, April 7

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640 and Password: 441655 or by calling (312) 626-6799.

CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

NORWAY TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Colonel Heg Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road.

NORWAY JOINT TOWN BOARD AND PLANNING COMMISSION: To immediately follow Town Board, Colonel Heg Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road.

RACINE UNIFIED SPECIAL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join at https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/99073334599 with meeting ID 990 7333 4599 or by calling 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 990 7333 4599.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

