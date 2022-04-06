Meetings: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, April 6

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640 and Password: 441655 or call (312) 626-6799.

CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT MEETING: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

