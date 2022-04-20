 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEETINGS

Meetings: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Meetings scheduled for

Wednesday, April 20

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

WATERFORD PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St., join at https://www.gotomeet.me/VillageofWaterford or call in at: 1-872-240-3212, access code: 562-426-325.

