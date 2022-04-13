Meetings: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, April 13

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

DOVER JOINT TOWN BOARD AND PLAN COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE BOARD OF PARK, RECREATION AND CULTURAL SERVICES: 5:15 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/82501492926?pwd=RlNmckE5Sk5MQmN2WkFBSGlVVnhIUT09 with Passcode: 833816, via iPhone one-tap US: +13017158592,,82501492926#,,,,*833816# or +13126266799,,82501492926#,,,,*833816#, via Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 with Webinar ID: 825 0149 2926 and Passcode: 833816 or an H.323/SIP room system: H.323: 162.255.37.11 (US West) 162.255.36.11 (US East) 115.114.131.7 (India Mumbai) 115.114.115.7 (India Hyderabad) 213.19.144.110 (Amsterdam Netherlands) 213.244.140.110 (Germany) 103.122.166.55 (Australia Sydney) 103.122.167.55 (Australia Melbourne) 149.137.40.110 (Singapore) 64.211.144.160 (Brazil) 149.137.68.253 (Mexico) 69.174.57.160 (Canada Toronto) 65.39.152.160 (Canada Vancouver) 207.226.132.110 (Japan Tokyo) 149.137.24.110 (Japan Osaka) with Meeting ID: 825 0149 2926 and Passcode: 833816 or SIP: 82501492926@zoomcrc.com and Passcode: 833816.

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join via https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/85358995823?pwd=RkhWb3RwYWlNZlRyajByM2YzRVg4Zz09 with Passcode: 367326, via iPhone one-tap US: +13126266799,,85358995823#,,,,*367326# or +19292056099,,85358995823#,,,,*367326# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 with Webinar ID: 853 5899 5823 and Passcode: 367326, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83936896132?pwd=Q3hFTm0raGJlR2lEYVpGWXpoSHBzUT09 with Meeting ID: 839 3689 6132 and Passcode: 373179 or dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) with Meeting ID: 839 3689 6132 and Passcode: 373179, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

WALWORTH COUNTY EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 1 p.m., Sheriff's Meeting Room, Walworth County Sheriff's Office, 1770 County Road NN.

