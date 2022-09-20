Meetings: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640 and Password: 441655 or Telephone Dial: US: (312) 626-6799, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 6:30 p.m., Lakeshores Library, Suite 600, 29134 Evergreen Drive, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151066053 or Phone: +1 (872) 240-3311 with Access Code: 151-066-053, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 1:15 p.m., Conference Room, Mount Pleasant Police Department, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

NORWAY J7 SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., Drought School Library, 21016 W. 7 Mile Road, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Conference Room 207 A/B, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84487080075?pwd=M1JUVGMyekxaYUFpR2F3cStZZnZWZz09 with Meeting ID: 844 8708 0075 and Passcode: 973726, Dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) with Meeting ID: 844 8708 0075 and Passcode: 973726 or Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kUxXzqepd, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.