Meetings: Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
Meetings: Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/87887809715?pwd=c0huYVhKMEErK0I4bUF6S2dsVHZzQT09 with Passcode: 284301, via iPhone one-tap US: +13126266799,,87887809715#,,,,*284301# or +19292056099,,87887809715#,,,,*284301# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 with Webinar ID: 878 8780 9715 and Passcode: 284301.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86420120607?pwd=YVNlblZqeC9xbW02T3BMaWt3d0MvZz09 with Meeting ID: 864 2012 0607 and Passcode: 864152, via one tap mobile +13126266799,,86420120607#,,,,*864152# US (Chicago) or dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) with Meeting ID: 864 2012 0607 and Passcode: 864152, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

UNION GROVE FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 712-830-664#.

YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

