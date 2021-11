Meetings: Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA CONSTRUCTION OF THE PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING AD HOC COMMITTEE: 8:30 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

DOVER SPECIAL TOWN MEETING: 6 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave.

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151066053 or dial +1 (872) 240-3311 with access code: 151-066-053, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join via https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/83323563030?pwd=TFV3b05GdHVHeXU5OTU4dWpnbzQrZz09, via iPhone one-tap US: +13017158592,,83323563030#,,,,*996940# or +13126266799,,83323563030#,,,,*996940#, via Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 with Webinar ID: 833 2356 3030 and Passcode: 996940 or an H.323/SIP room system: H.323: 162.255.37.11 (US West) or 162.255.36.11 (US East) with Meeting ID: 833 2356 3030, Passcode: 996940 and SIP: 83323563030@zoomcrc.com.

RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/88300923607?pwd=c1IrOU9hTzlzSU42ZnhLVW9LQnBoQT09, via iPhone one-tap US: +19292056099,,88300923607#,,,,*399946# or +13017158592,,88300923607#,,,,*399946#, via Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with Webinar ID: 883 0092 3607 and Passcode: 399946 or an H.323/SIP room system: H.323:162.255.37.11 (US West) 162.255.36.11 (US East) with Meeting ID: 883 0092 3607, Passcode: 399946 and SIP: 88300923607@zoomcrc.com.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join at via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

