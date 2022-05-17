Meetings: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Meetings scheduled

for Tuesday, May 17

**Meeting schedules and

formats subject to change due

to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640 and Password: 441655 or Telephone Dial: US: (312) 626-6799, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151066053 or call +1 (872) 240-3311 with Access Code: 151-066-053.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/85231960280?pwd=MEhrbmt5c1hyWTdjbk5GUjlhaUwrZz09 with Passcode: water, via iPhone one-tap US: +13126266799,,85231960280#,,,,*442723# or +19292056099,,85231960280#,,,,*442723# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 with Webinar ID: 852 3196 0280 and Passcode: 442723.

RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/81058731403?pwd=b1FOSmFKa3ljVm13UGNJQng5V0Jjdz09 with Passcode: 071413, via iPhone one-tap US: +19292056099,,81058731403#,,,,*071413# or +13017158592,,81058731403#,,,,*071413# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with Webinar ID: 810 5873 1403 and Passcode: 071413.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT EXECUTIVE SESSION: 5:45 p.m., Franklin Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via Zoom https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/91065015612 with meeting ID 910 6501 5612 or by calling 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 910 6501 5612.

RAYMOND SPECIAL MEETING: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 332 615 83#.

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0