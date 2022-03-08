Meetings: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, March 8

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join at https://zoom.us/join with Webinar ID: 821 2784 4977 and Password: 441655 or call (312) 626-6799 with Webinar ID: 821 2784 4977 and Password: 441655.

RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/82569969951?pwd=dlhDRWZXYUQyTDVmQld1dFB0cG9xUT09 or Call in: 1-312-626-6799 with Meeting ID: 825 6996 9951 and Passcode: 782904.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/87454529976?pwd=bHNSalpvWDNxbnlXUlFUclJDS04zQT09 with Passcode: 291093, via iPhone one-tap US: +13017158592,,87454529976#,,,,*291093# or +13126266799,,87454529976#,,,,*291093# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 with Webinar ID: 874 5452 9976 and Passcode: 291093.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us06web.zom.us/j/87156565662?pwd=azFLRDRGTTZwM045MjdSQytEeWVqQT09 with meeting ID 871 5656 5662 and passcode 095533, via one-tap mobile +13126266799,,871565662#,,,,*095533# (US Chicago) or dial +13126266799 (US Chicago) with meeting ID 871 5656 5662 and passcode 095533, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

STURTEVANT FINANCE & BUDGETARY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 2801 89th.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE RECREATION & PARKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 994-630-904#.

YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

