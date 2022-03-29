Meetings: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, March 29

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA CONSTRUCTION OF THE PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING AD-HOC COMMITTEE: 10 a.m., Old Courtroom, 6900 Nicholson Road, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 340 149 0727, via one-touch telephone tel:+13126266799,, 3401490727# or via internet https://fgmarchitects.zoom.us/j/3401490727.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

NORWAY J7 SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., Drought School Conference Room, 21016 W. 7 Mile Road, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

WATERFORD FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

