Meetings: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, March 15

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA CONSTRUCTION OF THE PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING AD-HOC COMMITTEE: 10 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, join via dial-in number 1-312-626-6799 with access code 340 149 0727, via one-touch telephone tel:+13126266799,, 3401490727# or via internet https://fgmarchitects.zoom.us/j/3401490727.

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151066053 or via Phone: +1 (872) 240-3311 with Access Code: 151-066-053, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via iPhone one-tap US: +19292056099,,87916014706#,,,,*071413# or +13017158592,,87916014706#,,,,*071413# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with Webinar ID: 879 1601 4706 and Passcode: 071413 or an H.323/SIP room system: H.323: 162.255.37.11 (US West) 162.255.36.11 (US East) 115.114.131.7 (India Mumbai) 115.114.115.7 (India Hyderabad) 213.19.144.110 (Amsterdam Netherlands) 213.244.140.110 (Germany) 103.122.166.55 (Australia Sydney) 103.122.167.55 (Australia Melbourne) 149.137.40.110 (Singapore) 64.211.144.160 (Brazil) 149.137.68.253 (Mexico) 69.174.57.160 (Canada Toronto) 65.39.152.160 (Canada Vancouver) 207.226.132.110 (Japan Tokyo) 149.137.24.110 (Japan Osaka) Meeting ID: 879 1601 4706 Passcode: 071413 SIP: 87916014706@zoomcrc.com and Passcode: 071413.

RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 2801 89th St.

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

