Meetings: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, March 1

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640 and Password: 441655 or call (312) 626-6799.

CALEDONIA CONSTRUCTION OF THE PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING AD-HOC COMMITTEE: 10 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 340 149 0727, via one-touch telephone tel:+13126266799,, 3401490727# or via internet https://fgmarchitects.zoom.us/j/3401490727.

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM LIBRARIAN’S ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., Suite 600, 29134 Evergreen Drive, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/181260189 or call +1 (872) 240-3212 with Access Code: 181-260-189.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

SHARE DIRECTOR’S COUNCIL MEETING: 9:30 a.m., virtual meeting, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/181260189 or call +1 (872) 240-3212 with Access Code: 181-260-189.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 2801 89th St.

WATERFORD FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

