Meetings: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, July 26
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.
UNION GROVE POLICE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 667 167 455#.
