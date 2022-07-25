 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEETINGS

Meetings: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, July 26

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE POLICE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 667 167 455#.

