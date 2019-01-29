CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., closed session, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., closed session, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
RACINE WATER COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
UNION GROVE POLICE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
