CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., closed session, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., closed session, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

RACINE WATER COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

UNION GROVE POLICE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

