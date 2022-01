Meetings: Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON LAND USE PLAN REVISION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, call 701-802-5429 and use Access Code #6330779.

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM BOARD: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151066053 or call +1 (872) 240-3311 with Access Code: 151-066-053.

NORWAY J7 SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., Drought School Library, 21016 W. 7 Mile Road, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/88514378083?pwd=NW9mdGpiVURTeEFoRkNjb3RveVNCZz09#.

RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/86433203139?pwd=SzlMWjVuZ3Q5NnV1eVBVRVJQQmdGUT09#.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, register at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/87190371221 and join via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

