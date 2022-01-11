Meetings: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE: 8:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: To immediately follow Legislative/Licensing Committee, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
DOVER ASSESSMENT REEVALUATION PUBLIC MEETING: 5 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave.
RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/82569969951?pwd=dlhDRWZXYUQyTDVmQld1dFB0cG9xUT09 or Call in: 1-312-626-6799 with Meeting ID: 825 6996 9951 and Passcode: 782904.
RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/87855572394?pwd=aDE1YTlsckxtOXE0alE4MHpWRU9oQT09 with Passcode: 391443, via iPhone one-tap US: +13017158592,,87855572394#,,,,*391443# or +13126266799,,87855572394#,,,,*391443# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 with Webinar ID: 878 5557 2394 and Passcode: 391443.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 2801 89th St.
WATERFORD FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.