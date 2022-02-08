Meetings: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Zoom Meeting Link: https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/82569969951?pwd=dlhDRWZXYUQyTDVmQld1dFB0cG9xUT09 or Call in: 1-312-626-6799 with Meeting ID: 825 6996 9951 and Passcode: 782904.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 111-457-799#.

WATERFORD FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Board, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

