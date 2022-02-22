 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEETINGS

Meetings: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

  • 0

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

RACINE STANDING JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 10:30 a.m., virtual meeting, join via https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/84008454420?pwd=bE1UbVQ0aXNwT1dSV1cvZjFseUQwZz09 or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 with Webinar ID: 840 0845 4420 and Passcode: 432154.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's Going On

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News