Meetings: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640 and Password: 441655 or call (312) 626-6799.

CALEDONIA CONSTRUCTION OF THE PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING AD-HOC COMMITTEE: 10 a.m.., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code: 340 149 0727, via one-touch telephone: tel:+13126266799,, 3401490727# or via internet: https://fgmarchitects.zoom.us/j/3401490727.

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM LIBRARIAN’S ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., Suite 600, 29134 Evergreen Drive, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/181260189 or call +1 (872) 240-3212—with Access Code: 181-260-189.

MOUNT PLEASANT SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/82293933404.

SHARE DIRECTOR’S COUNCIL MEETING: 9:30 a.m., virtual meeting, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/181260189 or call +1 (872) 240-3212 with Access Code: 181-260-189.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 2801 89th St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0