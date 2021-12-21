Meetings: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21 **Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640 and Password: 441655 or Telephone Dial: US: (312) 626-6799, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA CONSTRUCTION OF THE PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING AD-HOC COMMITTEE: 10 a.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 340 149 0727 via one-touch telephone tel:+13126266799,, 3401490727# or via internet https://fgmarchitects.zoom.us/j/3401490727.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

YORKVILLE JOINT SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION/VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

