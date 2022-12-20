 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEETINGS

Meetings: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640 and Password: 441655 or Telephone Dial: US: (312) 626-6799.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

