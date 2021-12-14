Meetings: Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA CONSTRUCTION OF THE PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING AD-HOC COMMITTEE: 10 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Zoom https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/82877939640?pwd=cDA2cmhoTjZhcVhDSmNySFFvSWdsUT09 or call 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 828 7793 9640 with passcode 499025.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.