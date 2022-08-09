 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEETINGS

Meetings: Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

  • 0

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join at https://zoom.us/join with webinar ID 821 2784 4977 and password 441655 or call 312-626-6799 with webinar ID 821 2784 4977 and password 441655.

WATERFORD FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Duo to perform at church

Duo to perform at church

RACINE — The Lake Cottage Duo will perform for First Fridays Music at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News