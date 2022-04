Meetings: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, April 5

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM LIBRARIANS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., Suit1 600, 29134 Evergreen Drive, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/181260189 or call +1 (872) 240-3212 with Access Code: 181-260-189.

SHARE DIRECTOR’S COUNCIL MEETING: 9:30 a.m., virtual meeting, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/181260189 or call +1 (872) 240-3212 with Access Code: 181-260-189.

