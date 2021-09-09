Meetings: Thursday, Sept. 9

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, join by calling 701-802-5429 and use Access Code #6330779.
MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-312-626-6799 with Webinar ID: 837 0492 0569 and Passcode: 121389.
WIND POINT VILLAGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive, join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/99475427126?pwd=d3RQSWtSY3VpQnl3UlAyVjZlSDYwQT09 or 312-626-6799 with Meeting ID: 994 7542 7126 and Passcode: 120780.