Meetings: Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

BURLINGTON TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, join by calling 701-802-5429 and use Access Code #6330779, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMSSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 207B, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

SOUTH SHORE FIRE DPEARTMENT FIRE/EMS OVERSIGHT BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Training Room, Sturtevant Public Safety Building, 2801 89th St.

STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

WATERFORD VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

WIND POINT VILLAGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive, join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88960389623?pwd=RHFFTStKYUgxcHNEWlM5T3l5SVZKZz09 with Meeting ID: 889 6038 9623 and Passcode: 787431 or Phone: 312-626-6799.