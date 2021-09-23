 Skip to main content
Meetings: Thursday, Sept. 23
MEETINGS

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON AIRPORT COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Burlington Municipal Airport Terminal Building, 703 Airport Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT UTILITIES COMMISSION: 8:30 a.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 12:15 p.m., 1st Floor Conference Room, Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

