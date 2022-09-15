Meetings: Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
STURTEVANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
WALWORTH COUNTY EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Sheriff’s Meeting Room, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 1770 County Road NN, join at https://jcmicollab01.co.walworth.wi.us/call/7693043 with dial in numbers: 262-741-7851 OR 7851 (IN COUNTY) and access code: 7693043.