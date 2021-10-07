 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meetings: Thursday, Oct. 7
0 Comments
MEETINGS

Meetings: Thursday, Oct. 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for

Thursday, Oct. 7

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

SOUTH SHORE FIRE DEPARTMENT FIRE/EMS OVERSIGHT BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Training Room, Sturtevant Public Safety Building, 2801 89th St.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Craft and gift fair annual roundup
Listing

Craft and gift fair annual roundup

Fall is in the air and it’s time again for the craft fair season to begin. Welcome to The Journal Times’ annual Craft Fair Roundup. Whether it…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News