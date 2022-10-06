 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEETINGS

Meetings: Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON BUDGET REVIEW: 6 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

SOUTH SHORE FIRE DEPARTMENT FIRE/EMS OVERSIGHT BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Training Room, Sturtevant Public Safety Building, 2801 89th St.

RAYMOND SPECIAL MEETING: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

