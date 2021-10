Meetings: Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT UTILITIES COMMISSION: 8:30 a.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, via Zoom https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/87525266834 or via phone at US: +1 312 626 6799 with Webinar ID: 875 2526 6834.

WIND POINT ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive, join via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88601465279?pwd=Q3RXcXFYcncvK2FRejJCY0hPTWE1Zz09 or Phone Number: 312-626-6799 with Meeting ID: 886 0146 5279 and Passcode: 673897.

