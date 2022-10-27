 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEETINGS

Meetings: Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.

BURLINGTON AIRPORT COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Burlington Municipal Airport Terminal Building, 703 Airport Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT UTILITIES COMMISSION: 8:30 a.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE TRANSIT COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

