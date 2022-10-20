Meetings: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON PARK BOARD: 6:30 p.m., 2200 S. Pine St.

ELMWOOD PARK SPECIAL BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave.

GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD: 8 a.m., Rooms 112/114, Elkhorn Campus, 400 County Road H, join by calling 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 814 1973 5520, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 6:30 p.m., Peter L. Hansen County Board Chambers, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., join at https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=ecac71e2889ce71395182e49c9b22130f with Password: meetme, via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/RacineCounty or by calling: 1-408-418-9388 with Access code: 2489 714 2099.

STURTEVANT HALLOWEEN FEST PLANNING MEETING: 6 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave.