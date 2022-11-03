 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEETINGS

Meetings: Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

  • 0

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER INFORMATIONAL SESSIONS WITH SUPERINTENDENT: 4:30 p.m., Franklin Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses

Brian Aguilar and Fantasy Martin of Kenosha; Christopher Brown and Rabecca Williams of Union Grove; Ramon Campos Jr. and Stephenie Welch of Bu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News