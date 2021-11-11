Meetings: Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON PLANNING AND ZONING COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, join by calling 701-802-5429 and use Access Code #6330779.

BURLINGTON TOWN BOARD: To immediately follow Planning and Zoning Committee, Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, join by calling 701-802-5429 and use Access Code #6330779, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/89012770004 or dial: 312-626-6799 with Webinar ID: 890 1277 0004.

STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

WALWORTH COUNTY EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 10 a.m., Sheriff’s Meeting Room, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 1770 County Road NN.

