Meetings: Thursday, May 13
MEETINGS

Meetings: Thursday, May 13

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, May 13

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

ELMWOOD PARK BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 6:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

