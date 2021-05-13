Meetings: Thursday, May 13

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, May 13
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
ELMWOOD PARK BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 6:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.