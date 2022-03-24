Meetings: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, March 24

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.

BURLINGTON TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, join by calling 701-802-5429 and use Access Code #6330779, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT UTILITIES COMMISSION: 8:30 a.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 753-761-165#, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

UNION GROVE ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 480-856-104#.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0