 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEETINGS

Meetings: Thursday, March 17, 2022

  • 0

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, March 17

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

RACINE STANDING JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join via https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/82643774852?pwd=andJRDR2L0g4R3VKajQ0SmZtT240QT09 with Passcode: 744403, via iPhone one-tap US: +13126266799,,82643774852#,,,,*744403# or +19292056099,,82643774852#,,,,*744403# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 with Webinar ID: 826 4377 4852 and Passcode: 744403.

SOUTH SHORE FIRE DEPARTMENT FIRE/EMS OVERSIGHT BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Training Room, Sturtevant Public Safety Building, 2801 89th St.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News