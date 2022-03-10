Meetings: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, March 10

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, call 312-626-6799 with Webinar ID: 839 3549 3566 or go to https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/83935493566.

SOUTH SHORE FIRE DEPARTMENT FIRE/EMS OVERSIGHT BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Training Room, Sturtevant Public Safety Building, 2801 89th St.

STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 2801 89th St.

WALWORTH COUNTY EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 10 a.m., Sheriff’s Meeting Room, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 1770 County Road NN, join at https://jcmicollab01.co.walworth.wi.us/call/1701670 or call 262-741-7851 OR 7851 (in county) with access code: 1701670.

WIND POINT BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive, join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/99475427126?pwd=d3RQSWtSY3VpQnl3UlAyVjZlSDYwQT09 or via Phone: (312) 626-6799 with Meeting ID: 994 7542 7126 and Passcode: 120780.

