Meetings: Thursday, June 24

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/93133423725?pwd=Q2F1VTVka21IVVNERGN3RC9FTjVSUT09 with Passcode: 521827, at iPhone one-tap US: +13017158592,,93133423725#,,,,*521827# or +13126266799,,93133423725#,,,,*521827# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 with Webinar ID: 931 3342 3725 and Passcode: 521827, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.