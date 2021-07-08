Meetings: Thursday, July 8

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, July 8

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, join via teleconference at 701-802-5429 and use Access Code #6330779, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

YORKVILLE JOINT VILLAGE BOARD/PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0