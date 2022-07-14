 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEETINGS

Meetings: Thursday, July 14, 2022

  • 0

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, July 14

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Community Room 1, 8811 Campus Drive.

STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

WIND POINT VILLAGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive, join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88960389623?pwd=RHFFTStKYUgxcHNEWlM5T3l5SVZKZz09 with Meeting ID: 889 6038 9623 and Passcode: 787431 or via Phone: 312-636-6799.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News