Meetings: Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, call 1-312-626-6799 with Webinar ID: 885 8357 2593 and Passcode: 585747.

UNION GROVE RECREATION & PARKS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 573-584-402#.

UNION GROVE HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6 p.m., Board Room, 3433 S. Colony Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

WALWORTH COUNTY EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 10 a.m., Sheriff’s Meeting Room, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 1770 County Road NN, join at https://jcmicollab01.co.walworth.wi.us/call/9164953 or call: 262-741-7851 or 7851 (in county) with access code: 9164953.

WIND POINT VILLAGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive, join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/99475427126?pwd=d3RQSWtSY3VpQnl3UlAyVjZlSDYwQT09 or call 312-626-6799 with Meeting ID: 994 7542 7126 and Passcode: 120780.

