Meetings: Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Feb 10
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON PLANNING & ZONING COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, join by calling 701-802-5429 and use Access Code #6330779.
BURLINGTON TOWN BOARD: To immediately follow Planning & Zoning Committee, Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, join by calling 701-802-5429 and use Access Code #6330779, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.