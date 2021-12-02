Meetings: Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86149386673?pwd=azVlZnFybG8zQlVjQVIxNkM0eVR5QT09 with Meeting ID: 861 4938 6673 and Passcode: 552090, via one tap mobile +19292056099,,86149386673#,,,,*552090# US (New York) +13017158592,,86149386673#,,,,*552090# US (Washington DC) or dial by your location +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) with Meeting ID: 861 4938 6673 and Passcode: 552090, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.