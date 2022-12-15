 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEETINGS

Meetings: Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

DOVER STAFF BUDGET MEETING: 6 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD: 8 a.m., Madrigano Board Room, Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave., join at https://gtc.zoom.us/j/81698913884 or by calling 1-312-626-6799 with Meeting ID: 816 9891 3884.

