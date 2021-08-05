Meetings: Thursday, Aug. 5

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
SOUTH SHORE FIRE/EMS OVERSIGHT BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Training Room, Sturtevant Public Safety Building, 2801 89th St.
STURTEVANT POLICE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.